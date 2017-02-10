Clark Regional Emergency Services (CRESA) – Comcast has reported a multi-state issue effecting Comcast VOIP (Voice over Internet Protocol) including the Portland Metro Region.

* 911 Systems in Clark County are functioning properly.

* The impact is to Comcast VOIP Customers only. Other carrier systems, including cell phones and land-lines appear to be working.

* If you need to call 911 in Clark County and cannot get through, please call us directly at 360-693-3111

* Please do not call 911 just to test your lines.

Comcast is investigating and we have no additional information at this time. CRESA will send another press release when the system is restored.