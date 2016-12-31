Clark County Sheriffs Office Searching For 2 Thieves

(Photos courtesy of Clark County Sheriffs Office)

Portland , ORE – The Clark County Sheriffs office is searching for 2 people who stole a store clerks phone and wallet.

It happened at the Treasure Trove in the Orchards area of Vancouver. A Female suspect distracted the clerk while a male suspect broke in to the locked office, stealing the items.

It took a couple of hours for the clerk to realize that his items had been taken.

The woman is approximately 30 to 35 year old with dyed red hair, the man is the same age with a brown pony tail and beard.