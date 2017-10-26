Clark County Offers Drug Drop Off Locations

Four drug take-back events are happening in Clark County on Saturday, October 28. Citizens can bring in unused and unwanted medications for free, no questions asked, disposal. All unwanted medications (controlled and non-controlled) will be accepted.

WHERE

All events will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, October 28th, at:

* PeaceHealth Southwest Urgent Care, 33rd and Main St, Vancouver

* Kaiser Permanente-Cascade Park, 12607 S.E. Mill Plain Blvd., Vancouver

* Battle Ground Police Department, 507 SW 1st St, Battle Ground

* Washougal Silver Star Search and Rescue, 1220 A St, Washougal

WHY

Prescription drug abuse is the fastest-growing drug problem in the country.Â In Washington state, almost 11% of teens use medicines for non-medical reasons — a rate that’s among the highest in the nation. Safe medicine take-back programs, like those scheduled on October 28th, get potentially dangerous leftover drugs out of our homes.

Unused medicines left in the home increase opportunities for drug abuse and accidental poisoning. Most abusers of medicines, including teens, get the drugs from a friend or relative, often without their knowledge, rather than from a drug dealer. And about half of the 37,000 phone calls to the Washington Poison Center concern young children who have been poisoned by medicines found at home.

Proper drug disposal is also an environmental issue. Unused medications can contaminate our drinking water and should not be flushed down the toilet or put in the trash. Drug Take Back programs dispose of medications properly and safely through the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA).

WHO

The October 28th collection event is organized thanks to a community partnership including Clark County Public Health, Kaiser Permanente, PeaceHealth, Battle Ground Police Department, Vancouver Police Department, Washougal Police Department, Washougal Silver Star Search and Rescue, Walgreens, Connect Evergreen, La Center United Prevent, Prevent Coalition, Prevent Together: Battle Ground Prevention Alliance, Unite! Washougal Community Coalition, Connect Evergreen, West Van for Youth, and U.S. Dept. of Justice Drug Enforcement Administration.

For more information about the event, call Clark County Public Health at (360) 397-2121 ext. 4352, or contact the Prevent Coalition at preventcoalition@esd112.org