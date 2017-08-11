Clark County Jail Guard Accused Of Performing Sex Act On Inmate

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) – Prosecutors tacked aggravating factors on to the charges against a Clark County corrections deputy, which means the man who is accused of performing a sex act in the presence of a female inmate is eligible for an extended sentence if convicted.

The Columbian reports 29-year-old Christopher A. North pleaded not guilty on Thursday to second-degree custodial sexual misconduct and indecent liberties with forcible compulsion. The prosecution filed aggravating factors with the indecent liberties charge for a vulnerable victim and violating a position of trust.

Charging documents accuse North of performing the sex act on the inmate after locking her in a changing area. The woman reported the incident after she was transferred to Clackamas County, Oregon.

North turned himself in July 26. He was arraigned the next day, during which he told the judge he’s “ready to be a man about what happened.”