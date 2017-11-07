Clark County Female Engineer Awarded in Discrimination Suit

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) – A jury has awarded a female Vancouver engineer $251,100 for her lawsuit against the Clark County Community Development Department.

The Columbian reports that the jury on Thursday ruled staff at the department defamed and discriminated against Anne Anderson, principal engineer of Anderson Structural Engineering. She filed a lawsuit in 2015 after she said staff subjected her to an arbitrary and higher set of standards when she presented her work.

Anderson said that she’s been an engineer for 30 years and said she’d always been able to overcome any discrimination by working harder, but she said the department required her to perform unnecessary work.

The Clark County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office did not respond to a request for comment. Neither did Chief Building Official James Muir, who was named in the suit.