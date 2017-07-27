Clark County Corrections Deputy Accused Of Sexual Misconduct

Vancouver, Wash. – A corrections deputy with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office will appear in Clark County Superior Court today on custodial sexual misconduct charges. 29 year old Christopher North was arrested Wednesday on charges of on-duty sexual misconduct involving a female inmate at the Clark County Jail.

Sheriff Chuck Atkins says “I take this extremely seriously; I will not allow this type of misconduct to take place in my jail.”

North has worked as a corrections deputy since January of 2015.