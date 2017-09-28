Clark County Church Arson Update

Clark County, Washington- A series of church fires in Clark County remain a mystery almost 18 months after each of them took place. A church arson task force is now asking for help identifying a possible suspect. Could this mean a break in this case? Later today the task force will make public a video that shows a person of interest that could be linked to each of 3 arson fires, the first 2 in Vancouver the 3rd in Brush Prairie. Pastor Larry Rounsley of Liberty bible church told KXL’s Rosemary Reynolds he hoped the person who set the fires would be caught quickly.

A baseball cap was found at the scene of one of the fires. ATF believes that’s connected to the person they’re looking for.

The reward offered has increased from 10 to 20 thousand dollars.

Bobby Shawll an arson investigator says an arsonist always knows the area. 2 million dollars worth of damage was done at one of the churches.

* May 25, 2016: Fire occurred at approximately 0249 hours at First Congregational United Church of Christ located at 1220 NE 68th Street Vancouver, WA.

* May 26, 2016: Fire occurred at approximately 0305 hours at Liberty Bible Church of the Nazarene located at 12401 Salmon Creek Avenue Vancouver, WA.

* May 29, 2016: Fire occurred at approximately 0208 hours at Daybreak Youth Services located at 11910 NE 154th Street Brush Prairie, WA.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Clark County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 1-877-CRIME11 (877) 274-6311 or ATF Fires Tip Line: 1-888-ATF-FIRE (1-888-274-6311)

KXL’s Rosemary Reynolds contributed to this story.