Clackamas Man Pleads Guilty To Making False Terrorism Threat Calls To Two Airports

PORTLAND, Ore. –A 38 year old Clackamas man has pleaded guilty in federal court to making anonymous harassing phone calls to two airports. Court documents show Sonny Donnie Smith admitted to making two anonymous telephone calls to security offices at McCarran International Airport in Las Vegas, Nevada and Midland International Air and Space Port in Midland, Texas. In both calls, he falsely reported a family member traveling through the airport was a terrorist. An investigation revealed no real terrorist threat and that Smith made the calls because of a family feud.

“The safety and security of our nation’s airports and travelers are of paramount importance to law enforcement, and we will continue to swiftly and thoroughly investigate all threats of terrorism,” said Billy J. Williams, U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon. “False reports intended to harass others waste law enforcement time and resources and will be prosecuted accordingly.”

Smith faces a maximum sentence of two years in prison, a $250,000 fine and one year of supervised release. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for May 10, 2018 before United States District Court Judge Anna J. Brown.