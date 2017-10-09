Clackamas County Sheriffs Roll Out New Way To Fight Graffiti

PORTLAND, ORE. – As well as using 911, the non-emergency line, or the online tip sheet, there are two new ways to report graffiti to authorities.

Using Clackamas County’s webpage you can now email a picture of the vandalism, as well as it’s location. The other new option is texting the picture and location of the graffiti to the Sheriffs office.

You will also find tips on how to prevent, as well as remove graffiti from your property.

The new program isn’t replacing the non-emergency line or tip sheet, it’s just another way to make it easier to report crimes to authorities.

The program includes efforts from the Sheriffs office, Clackamas County Corrections, ODOT, Roads Maintenance Divisions, and local public utilities.