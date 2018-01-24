City Sponsored Drug Injection Sites. Good idea?

We’ve heard of clean needle distribution but Philadelphia is looking to take it one step further. The city is working to set up supervised drug injection sites as the opioid epidemic turns into the deadliest public health crisis for the city. Leaders want to establish addiction engagement sites that would provide services and allow medically supervised drug consumption. What do you think about this? Good idea?

