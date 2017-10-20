Could City Of Portland Workers Go On Strike?

Portland, Or. – City of Portland could have a strike on its hands next month. Members of the District Council of Trade Unions approved a strike vote last night, according to the Portland Mercury. The union represents 1,000 city employees. The workers range from police records employees to the people who give you a parking ticket.

The union and city at odds over the city’s demand that workers get physicals periodically and its proposal to change the promotion policy in an effect to encourage diversity. The two sides plan to keep on meeting before that strike deadline early next month. There hasn’t been a city workers strike since 2001.

Lane County workers walked off the job Wednesday. It’s the first strike there in 38 years. Talks there set to resume today.