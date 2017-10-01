City Of Portland Wants To Dispose Of Your Old RV

Portland, Ore. — The City of Portland is holding a free RV turn-in even at the end of October.

More information on the event is listed below:

On October 29th from 8:00 a.m.-4:00 p.m. the Portland Bureau of Transporation, Metro and Portland Police will be holding a FREE Recreational Vehicle Turn-in Event at Portland International Raceway. The event will offer an opportunity for residents of the City of Portland to legally transfer RV ownership of RVs that have little to no resale value to the City at zero cost to the resident. The City will then facilitate the disposal of these RVs.

Currently the disposal cost of older RVs is a barrier to people who no longer want to own the vehicles. RV owners are faced with options of keeping the older vehicles in their possession, and pay a significant amount to dispose of it, or donating/giving it away. We have found that many people living in RVs on the streets of Portland have been given older RVs for free or for very low cost. Our goal is to provide the public a way to dispose of unwanted RVs and to stem the tide of more illegal camping on our streets.

Requirements to Participate:

The registered owner of the vehicle must be present to sign over title to the City of Portland. The title must have their name on it.

The registered owner must be a City of Portland resident.

Only one vehicle per registered owner[i]

We will only take vehicles from private parties, no dealerships or businesses.

The donated RVs must not contain any personal belongings.

The donated RVs must have drained tanks (grey/blackwater).

The registered owner is required to get the vehicle to the turn-in location.

You must sign up by October 27 for an appointment to participate. Sign-up is here: https://booknow.appointment-plus.com/y1jeh16e/

Location:

The turn-in location is at Portland International Raceway South Paddock (1940 N Victory Blvd, Portland, OR 97217). Follow the signs once you enter PIR from N. Denver Avenue entrance. The Raceway is conveniently located close to the Max yellow line Delta Park/Vanport station.

Questions:

Click here to read our FAQs. Call 823-4000 if you have any additional questions about the program.