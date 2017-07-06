City Of Portland Narrows Search For Next Police Chief To Six Finalists

Portland, Ore. — From 33 original candidates, to 11 who met the minimum qualifications, now to 6 finalists, who will be Portland’s next Police Chief?

In a sit down interview with KXL’s Jim Ferretti, Senior Adviser To Mayor Ted Wheeler, Barbara Buono says the six finalists will all be interviewed by three community panels on July 19th and 20th.

“Each candidate will be interviewed by each of the three community panels and they will, we assume they will narrow them down from six to something less than six. That number will then be provided to Mayor Wheeler. He will then have an opportunity to interview them and make a choice from the finalists.”

Buono says the three panels that will interview the finalists are made up of a diverse group of community leaders from several groups including African American, LGBTQ, Disabled, Youth and Police communities. However the Mayor as Police Commissioner has final say on who receives the job offer.

Current Police Chief Mike Marshman has said that he want’s the job and he did apply and when asked if he was one of the six finalists, Buono told KXL it was confidential and she could not talk about who was among the six.

We reached out to Chief Marsham by e-mail and asked if he was one of the six? He responded with a one line answer, “Yes, I am one of the six finalists.”

So what is Mayor Wheeler looking for in a new Police Chief? “It’s what the Mayor is looking for, but he’s also looking for what the community wants.” Buono said, “That’s why we started this process in January of this year. Where we had focus groups, we pulled together community leaders in a series of focus groups to elicit from the community of what they felt Portland needed in a Police Chief. We asked four questions: We asked what the key characteristics of the Police Chief should be? What his job experience was? What the key challenges were facing Portland and what they thought the Police Chief’s priorities should be for the city.”

She tells us the theme of what was being requested was quite similar. “The major theme was, the community was looking for someone who would be able to build trust between the police and communities of color, that was cognizant of the institutional racism that has existed in Portland. Somebody who was willing to address it. The issue of community at large was something that was emphasized, and the Mayor has said time and time again that he wants a Police Chief who is committed to 21 century policing, that emphasizes demilitarization, deescalation and community policing.

The next steps include the the interviews by the community panel’s on July 19th and 20th followed by interviews by Mayor Wheeler then a job offer to Portland’s next Police Chief sometime in August.