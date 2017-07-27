City of Ghosts

In Brief: A very dramatic and important documentary that everyone should see.



This is kind of political. At times you might even find it preachy. But I’ve seen the movie and you haven’t and you should.

Director Matthew Heineman — an Oscar nomination for Cartel Land and who won three primetime Emmys for his film on the Mexican border drug problem — spent a lot of time following activists in a life and death struggle in Syria.

To quote the film’s summary, it follows “the efforts of Raqqa Is Being Slaughtered Silently, a handful of anonymous activists who banded together after their homeland was taken over by ISIS in 2014.”

Their story as documented by Heineman is about reporting the atrocities committed by ISIS since it took over Raqqa in 2014 and how the brave people living there survive. No story of this kind of survival comes without much tragedy. It shows how many often sacrifice their own comfort and sometimes their lives to get the message to the world of what ISIS and other negative military forces are doing to the poor people of that city.

To say this is dramatic seems trite. No amount of verbiage can truly show you just how bad the people of Raqqa have it and how bad many of those under the control of ISIS have it. There is no way to adequately explain to you how tough the people smuggling information out of Raqqa have it and the courage it takes to do what they do.

So I’m not even going to try.

This is a very, very difficult documentary. It is also a very, very important documentary and one I encourage everyone to see. We so take our freedom for granted and complain about the smallest and least important things while real people in the most dire of circumstances fight the good fight.

We talk about freedom glibly. And yes, I’m free enough to criticize in reviews like this and in blogging I do and posts I make on Facebook. I’m political as hell. In Syria I’d be dead. And so would you for reading it or responding. Or you’d be in tremendous danger.

Would you be willing to risk it all as these people do?

Complaints are tossed willy nilly in this country about how much we hate or love Trump or hate or love Hilary or hate or love the Republican or Democrat parties. We take expressions in writing and vocally for granted. In Syria you’d be dead.

Those of non-political persuasion have no idea what’s going on in their own country. Important complaints are about their Internet signal not being fast enough or about holes in a street or a noisy neighbor or a dog that pooped in their yard and the owner didn’t pick it up or any number of pretty petty, non-critical things. They are clueless about who runs the country, their Congress, their local governments. We know who Judge Judy is on sight but shown a picture of Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts and we have no clue.

Sad.

We bitch about the simplest and least important things while people like these people in Syria, and in exile from Syrian and ISIS oppression bullying and executions remind us of what real freedom looks like.

I’m rambling and I’m lecturing but it does lead to an important question. Do you want to see real courage? And do you want to see it safely from your comfortable chair in an air-conditioned theater? Maybe not. But you should.

It will bring much-needed perspective to your world. Forget Al Gore’s An Inconvenient Truth sequel. This is the most important documentary you will see all year.

Director: Matthew Heineman

Rated R for violence and gore. This is the most important documentary you’ll see this year. Give it a 5 on the Average Joe Movie 0 to 5 scale.



