Cindy Crawford 26 Years Later

Cindy Crawford is expected to reprise this commercial for the Super Bowl. Some people reading this won’t even recognize this Pepsi commercial that came out in 1992. The new commercial will have a bit of a twist. Cindy Crawford still looks the same. She has hardly aged. But, this ad will feature her 18 year old son. The ad was recently shot – and will air on Feb. 4 according to the Associated Press. By the way, a 30 second Super Bowl Ad in 1992 cost $850,000. This year, a 30 second ad will set you back $5-Million. There are still a few spots left to fill.