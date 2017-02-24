Churches Push A Help Phone Number If ICE Shows UP

PORTLAND, Ore.— 1-888-622-1510 this is the number sanctuary churches hope you will call if you see illegal immigrants picked up by ICE. The churches boldly stepped forward today at a press conference at Augustana Lutheran Church in Northeast Portland. Faith leaders say they will protect anyone who comes through their doors no matter what color or religious origins.

Two ICE deportation cases in the Portland area were mentioned since Donald Trump became President. One in Woodburn and the other in Sandy where a man went to meet his 5 children at a school bus stop and was picked up. Both men have been detained by ICE.