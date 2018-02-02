Church Van Crashes in Hermiston

HERMISTON, Ore. (AP) – One juvenile passenger was ejected and two others were partially ejected when a van carrying 10 northern Idaho church youth group passengers crashed in eastern Oregon.

Police say the 2000 Ford Econoline rolled at about 1 p.m. Thursday near Hermiston when the 28-year-old driver attempted to exit Interstate 82 while approaching Interstate 84.

Oregon State Police Sgt. Seth Cooney tells the East Oregonian that two of the van occupants were flown to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland, Washington, with serious injuries.

He says eight others were transported by ground ambulance to Good Shepherd Hospital in Hermiston.

Cooney says the van was carrying passengers ages 14 to 20 who are members of churches in Lewiston, Idaho.

Cooney says the van was traveling to a Christian youth conference in Portland.

—

Information from: East Oregonian, http://www.eastoregonian.com