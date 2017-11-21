Christmas Toxic Toy Report

PORTLAND, Ore.– OSPIRG is out with its 32nd Annual Trouble In Toyland survey. It finds more dangerous toys on shelves. The Figit Wild Premium Brass Spinner has an accessive amount of lead 300 times the legal limit. Balloons still pose a choking hazard. Many packages were not labeled correctly. Also small child choking hazards remains a huge concern. If the item can pass through an empty toilet paper roll it’s usually too small for children to play with safely.

The Cayla Party time Doll is on the FBI’s list for privacy invasion. Like many interactive toys technology like a blue tooth can leave children vulnerable . A complete list can be found at www. ToySafetyTips.org.