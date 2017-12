Portland, Or. – The Christmas ships begin their 2017 run tonight. They will be on display on both the Columbia River and the Willamette River.

The event started in the mid 50’s with a single sailboat from the Portland Yacht Club, according to Christmas Ships President, Rob Steffeck. He says they now get about 60 boats taking part each year. He says once captains try it, “they;re usually hooked.” He says some have been part of the Christmas ships for 30 or 40 years.