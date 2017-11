A new study shows that an overabundance of Christmas music can actually stress you out. We’re talking about this on KXL this morning. I like Christmas music but it reminds me of all the things I want to do before the holidays get here. It seems I’m not the only one who feels this way. It’s a great time of year, but also a stressful time of year.

http://www.dailymail.co.uk/health/article-5058559/Too-Christmas-music-BAD-mental-health.html