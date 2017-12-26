Christmas Morning Break-in; Tools & Vehicles Stolen

Happy Valley, OR – Thieves were busy over the holiday break, stealing thousands of dollars worth of equipment and vehicles from Ram Jack West.

Business owner Ken Marquardt says the break-in likely occurred early Christmas morning. He says they made off with four trucks, tools, flat screen TVs and even the computer system that housed the surveillance data.

Marquardt says “Pretty much everything we had in that office, is gone.”

The company is offering a $2500 reward for information leading to the recovery of the stolen trucks and equipment. Find a list of tools and vehicles below.

You can send your tips to

1-877-RAM-JACK

Info@ramjackwest.com



// TRUCKS

Red Cab Over Fuso (With Ram Jack Logo)

License Plate: T589827

2009 White Ford F350 Single Cab Flat Bed (With Ram Jack Logo)

License Plate: T580955

1996 Red Ford F350 Extended Cab (With Ram Jack Logo) –

License Plate: T571591

2017 White Ford F450 Crew Cab (No Logo) –

License Plate: T603170

// TOOLS

Hilti Rotohammers

Hilti Drills

Hilti Band Saws

Drive-Heads

Pump Carts

Hoses