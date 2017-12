MoJoe from afternoons is our resident pun-master. So when Tony invited MoJoe to battle it out in a Christmas Joke-Off, you already knew it was on. There was a controversy surrounding who won this round. Watch and decide, by voting in the poll below.

Note: There is a poll embedded within this post, please visit the site to participate in this post’s poll.

