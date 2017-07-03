Chopper Hijack Attempt

Hillsboro Ore – A suspect was killed by law enforcement officers after hijacking a helicopter and firing a gun at the Hillsboro airport on Monday morning. Police say the man climbed over a fence near Hillsboro Aero Academy and tried to steal a helicopter that was warming up for takeoff, with a student pilot and an instructor inside. Hillsboro police Lt. Henry Reimann said the suspect threatened the student with the gun and then fired a shot into the field nearby. At that point the occupants got out of the helicopter. A deputy arrived just as the suspect got into the helicopter, so the man got back out and tried to flee on foot. More law enforcement officers arrived and the man got into a confrontation with them before being shot. He died a short time later.