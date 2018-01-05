CHIP Rally in Portland

Portland Ore – Oregon’s Senator Jeff Merkley, Governor Kate Brown, Congressman Earl Blumenauer, and Congresswoman Suzanne Bonamici on Friday called on Congress to stop holding hostage the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), and to pass the bipartisan bill that would reauthorize the program.

Funding for CHIP expired on September 30, 2017 — 97 days ago — after Congress failed to extend funding for the program. A bipartisan bill that would extend CHIP for five years has already passed the Senate Finance Committee with unanimous support. However, the Senate majority has not allowed it to be brought to the floor. Instead, the Republican majority included a short-term extension of the program in a continuing appropriations bill that was passed in late December.