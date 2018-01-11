Child Dies From the Flu

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – A child under the age of 5 has died from the flu in Oregon.

Dr. Ann Thomas, a state public health physician, told The Oregonian/OregonLive on Thursday that the child died earlier this month but declined to provide further details.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says the flu season is severe this winter, with 14 pediatric deaths as of the last week of December.

In Oregon, labs have confirmed nearly 6,000 cases this season. It runs from October to April.

Pediatric flu deaths in the state aren’t unusual but there were none last year.

Southwest Washington state has also been hit hard.

Health authorities in Clark County, Washington on Thursday asked people with flu symptoms to call their doctor before coming to the emergency room to reduce crowding.