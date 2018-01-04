Chihuahua Found Dead In Clackamas River

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Authorities are seeking information from the public as they try to find the person responsible for drowning a Chihuahua in the Clackamas River.

The body was found Dec. 18. The dog was locked inside a plastic pet carrier found submerged near the Carver Park boat ramp.

The Oregon Humane Society says the dog’s death appeared to have been fairly recent. The Chihuahua had brown fur with black markings and a black muzzle. She wore a collar, but had no tag or microchip.

The Humane Society is offering a $500 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.