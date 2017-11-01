Chief Outlaw Clarifies Her Request For Deputy Chief Position

Portland, Or. – Portland Police Chief Danielle Outlaw has released a statement about her effort to create a new position of deputy chief at the bureau. It comes the same day as an Oregonlive editorial criticized her handling of the request. It notes Outlaw was not there when the proposal was presented to city council last week. The city’s Human Resources Director made the pitch instead.

Here is Outlaw’s statement:

The Portland City council voted recently to create a Deputy Chief classification. The Council will vote next week on how this position will be funded.

Prior to Chief Outlaw’s arrival, she discussed with Mayor Wheeler the value of adding a Deputy Chief position. Once the Deputy Chief is hired, the three Assistant Chiefs who each oversee a branch of the Police Bureau (Operations, Investigations and Services) will report to the Deputy Chief. The Deputy Chief will report directly to Chief Outlaw.

“This kind of command structure is very common to other major city law enforcement agencies,” said Chief Outlaw. “The Deputy Chief will assist in planning, directing, managing and overseeing day-to-day operations of the Portland Police Bureau. It will allow me to focus on the strategic goals of the organization, thus furthering our contributions to 21st century policing.”

The Deputy Chief recruitment process will begin once the position is funded. Recruitment will be both external and internal.