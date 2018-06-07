Love your happy hours? Many do. But they could affect your brain later on.

When folks get carried away, all those cocktails could lead to Alzheimer’s. This new research comes from the University of Illinois at Chicago. It shows how alcohol affects microglial cells. These cells are the first line of defense against disease and inflammation in the brain and spinal cord.

Newsweek reports that too much alcohol means the cells are unable to clear the plaque from the brain, and that can lead to Alzheimer’s Disease.

Now, previous studies show that MODERATE drinking, especially wine, can actually help protect you.

So… as usual… cheers to moderation.