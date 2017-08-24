Check Arrives For Tony Winning Drama Teacher In Hood River

Hood River, Or. – Hood River Valley High School teacher Rachel Harry, who won a Tony for Excellence in Theater Education in June, has finally received the $10,000 check that goes along with it. She says the check arrived on Tuesday.

She wants to buy a big storage container to hold costumes with the idea that other schools could rent them out. Harry’s school staged a production of She Kills Monsters, a play about a lesbian teen who was bullied at school. Harry says the story “needs to be out there. People will shy away from it because of the technical difficulties with the costuming and the construction and set pieces. So, if I have them and I can rent them, then it gets out there. So, this shipping container is going to be able to accommodate this collection.”

Harry says ” someone gave me this money and now I’m giving it back to out to the theaters in the area which is what you do if you’re going to keep theater moving forward. You have to help each other out.” Harry received her Tony in June at the televised Tony Awards show at Radio City Music Hall in New York.