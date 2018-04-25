Cheat To Lose?
By Rebecca Marshall
|
Apr 25, 2018 @ 6:01 AM

Have you ever lost on purpose so you could end the board game with your child?  According to the Wall Street Journal, board games are enjoying a resurgence in an effort to get kids off their phones.  Sales of games and puzzles in the U.S. grew 27% between 2015 and last year, hitting $2.09 billion.

But some parents find they don’t have the time to play a long drawn out game.

Many admit they cheat to lose so the game ends fast. We want to know….have you ever cheated to end a board game faster with your child?

The parent confessional is open.

https://www.wsj.com/articles/escape-from-candy-land-parents-rig-board-games-to-lose-faster-1524063480

