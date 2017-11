Walmart is trying a new approach this holiday season to lure shoppers back into the store.

It is offering lower prices for people who come into their stores across the country. Okay online shoppers, would that be enough to get you back in the store even if you had to deal with the holiday crowds? What do you think?

https://www.marketwatch.com/story/wal-mart-hopes-some-higher-online-prices-will-drive-traffic-to-stores-2017-11-12