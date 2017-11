BAKERSFIELD, Calif. – Infamous convicted mass murderer Charles Manson is in the hospital and not expected to live much longer.

TMZ reports the 83-year-old was rushed to a Bakersfield hospital over the weekend and is being guarded by five uniformed officers.

Sources say Manson’s health is steadily deteriorating and he is bedridden.

The former cult leader had a serious health scare back in January, when he was hospitalized for severe intestinal bleeding.