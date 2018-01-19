Charges Dropped Against Klamath County Pastor

KLAMATH FALLS, Ore. (AP) – Prosecutors have dropped an invasion-of-privacy charge against a Klamath County pastor who was accused of taking footage of a nude woman.

The Herald and News reports Brandon Lee Coy of Chiloquin was scheduled to go to trial next week, but prosecutors asked for the dismissal Wednesday because they can’t find the woman.

A grand jury indicted Coy in April. He was accused of using his cell phone to record the unsuspecting woman.

Court records did not describe the relationship between Coy and the woman, though social media accounts said both attended a meeting at which Coy was a featured speaker.

