Changing Rules To Get More Soldiers

The Army is accepting waivers for people with some degree of mental illness, including bipolar disorder and self mutilation. According to USA Today, this comes as the service faces a challenging goal of recruiting 80,000 new soldiers by next September. It brought up questions for us. Were the restrictions too tough before or are we lowering the bar too much? Is this something to be concerned about? What do you think about this? As always, we appreciate a good discussion.

