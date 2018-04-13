Chair of Oregon Utility Commission Quits, Replacement Named

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – The chairwoman of the Oregon Public Utility Commission has resigned less than two years after she was appointed.

Lisa Hardie did not provide a reason why in a statement Friday, but said it was an honor to serve in the post. Her four-year term was scheduled to end May 31, 2020.

Gov. Kate Brown appointed Megan Decker to replace Hardie. She’s been on the commission for a year after serving as board chair of the NW Energy Coalition, which promotes energy conservation and the development of renewable energy.

Brown says she’s confident Decker will build on Hardie’s leadership as more sustainable and resilient energy projects are brought to the commission for consideration.

The three-member commission regulates customer rates and services of the state’s investor-owned electric, natural gas and telephone utilities.