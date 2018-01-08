CES Daydreaming

PORTLAND, Ore. – So the annual Consumer Electronics Show is once again in full swing, and my saliva glands are overworked. Take, for instance, LG’s 65″ OLED TV that actually rolls up. My wife might actually let me get something like that (in 15 years when it’s affordable enough). She hates the idea of the television sitting out there in plain view when it’s not in use.

Samsung has its own take on this called The Wall. Of course in this case their solution is to simply make your entire wall into a television. Basically.

CES is, of course, about much more than just new TVs. There are plenty of cool things being shown off for inside your home, and in your car. Nissan, for instance, showed up prototype technology that could potentially read your mind while you’re behind the wheel. And Nuance technology also announced Dragon Drive, which supposedly allows for natural communication with your vehicle, down to even reading your gestures.

Of course CES is full of plenty of ideas that will never become a full-fledged product. Heck, five years ago Samsung showed off a ‘smart window’, that would allow for information overlayed on clear glass. So far, that hasn’t become a common thing in our homes.

Doesn’t stop me from dreaming and drooling though.