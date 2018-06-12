Central Washington Wildfire Forces Residents To Evacuate

Grant County, WA – A new wildfire has broke out near Soap Lake in Grant County, WA. It’s the third wildfire in two weeks for the area. New evacuations were ordered for nearby residents.

Level 3 Evacuation Notice: All homes on the east side of SR17 North, from milepost 91 south to city of Soap Lake. Wildfire. LEAVE NOW. Police enroute to notify residents. Recommended actions: LEAVE NOW! POLICE ENROUTE TO NOTIFY RESIDENTS. Level 3 means you are in immediate danger. Load your family and pets into your vehicle, and GO NOW. There will be no further warnings! Follow facebook.com/GrantCoSheriff, Twitter @GrantCoSheriff and local media for updates.

State Fire Mobilization Authorized for the Soap Lake/High Hills Fire

State fire assistance has been mobilized under the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan in support of local firefighters working to contain the Soap Lake (High Hills) Fire, located approximately 5 miles north of Soap Lake in Grant County. The Soap Lake Fire is burning in grass and brush. Washington State Patrol Chief John Batiste authorized the mobilization of state firefighting resources on June 12, 2018, at 12:45 am at the request of Fire Chief Kirk Sheppard, Grant County Fire District 7.

NOTE: The fire has been referred to with multiple names, including the High Hills Fire and Milepost 81 Fire. Soap Lake Fire will be used from this point forward.

The Soap Lake Fire started on June 11, 2018. This fire is estimated at 1400 acres, and is threatening homes, agriculture and power infrastructure in the area. Level 2 & 3 evacuation orders are in effect at this time. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Mobilization specialists from the Fire Protection Bureau have ordered engines, aircraft and hand crews. The fire will be managed by a Northeast Washington Interagency Type 3 IMT.

The State Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at Camp Murray is activated to a Level 2 to coordinate state assistance for the Soap Lake Fire. State Fire Marshal’s Office personnel are en route the scene to coordinate dispatch of resources.

Under the State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan, the Fire Protection Bureau coordinates the initial dispatch and continued administrative oversight of resources and personnel for the duration of the incident. The Mobilization Plan is implemented to provide a process to quickly notify, assemble and deploy fire service personnel, equipment and other resources from around the state when fires, disasters or other events exceed the capacity of local jurisdictions. More information about the Washington State Fire Services Resource Mobilization Plan is available at: www.wsp.wa.gov/fire/mobilization.htm.

More Wildfire tips from Ready.gov –

Before:

Plant fire-resistant shrubs and trees. For example, hardwood trees are less flammable than pine, evergreen, eucalyptus or fir trees.

Regularly clean roof and gutters.



Use 1/8-inch mesh screen beneath porches, decks, floor areas, and the home itself. Also, screen openings to floors, roof and attic.



Keep handy household items that can be used as fire tools: a rake, axe, handsaw or chain saw, bucket and shovel.



Consider installing protective shutters or heavy fire-resistant drapes.



Clear items that will burn from around the house, including wood piles, lawn furniture, barbecue grills, tarp coverings, etc. Move them outside of your defensible space.



Identify and maintain an adequate outside water source such as a small pond, cistern, well, swimming pool, or hydrant.



Have a garden hose that is long enough to reach any area of the home and other structures on the property.



During:

Wear protective clothing when outside – sturdy shoes, cotton or woolen clothes, long pants, a long-sleeved shirt, gloves and a handkerchief to protect your face.



Close outside attic, eaves and basement vents, windows, doors, pet doors, etc. Remove flammable drapes and curtains. Close all shutters, blinds or heavy non-combustible window coverings to reduce radiant heat.



Close all doors inside the house to prevent draft. Open the damper on your fireplace, but close the fireplace screen.



Shut off any natural gas, propane or fuel oil supplies at the source.



Connect garden hoses to outdoor water faucet and fill any pools, hot tubs, garbage cans, tubs or other large containers with water.



Place lawn sprinklers on the roof and near above-ground fuel tanks. Leave sprinklers on and dowsing these strutures as long as possible.



If you have gas-powered pumps for water, make sure they are fueled and ready.

Place a ladder against the house in clear view.

