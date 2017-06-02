Central Oregon Hiking Trail Marred by Swastikas

BEND, Ore. (AP) – A horseback rider discovered swastikas and other offensive graffiti along a popular trail at Crooked River Ranch in Central Oregon.

Mona Steinberg tells KTVZ (http://bit.ly/2s24fBb ) she was appalled to see nearly 20 swastikas on public land that’s also used by hikers and ATV riders.

The group Friends and Neighbors of the Deschutes Canyon Area plans to help the U.S. Bureau of Land Management remove the spray-painted graffiti.

Steinberg says the graffiti has been there for about a week. The culprit has not been found.