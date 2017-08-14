Central Oregon Emergency Information Network – MEDIA ADVISORY (Not for public distribution)

August 14, 2017

Central Oregon Solar Eclipse Activation Set for August 16 at Noon

Media are to be advised that the Central Oregon Solar Eclipse Joint Information Center (JIC), serving Crook, Deschutes and Jefferson Counties, will open on Wednesday, August 16 at noon. The JIC media line is 541-550-4888. JIC staff can be contacted by email at: centraloregoninfo@gmail.com

The JIC will be housed inside the Multiagency Coordination center at the Deschutes County Fairgrounds in Redmond, Oregon.

The JIC will share information via FlashAlert news releases, on the blog: http://coemergencyinfo.blogspot.com/ and on two social media sites: https://twitter.com/coemergencyinfo and https://www.facebook.com/COEmergencyInfo/.

ABOUT THE JIC

The JIC will be staffed by public information officers from more than 20 federal, state and local agencies who will be coordinating with emergency operations centers to provide consistent, coordinated information to Central Oregon visitors and residents. The JIC will help travelers and the general public have access to timely information that will allow them to make decisions to support a safe and enjoyable experience.



###

END

###