Census Bureau: Bend’s Population Exceeds 90,000

BEND, Ore. (AP) – A new U.S. Census Bureau estimate says Bend’s population now tops 90,000.

The Central Oregon city had an estimated 91,122 residents as of July 1, 2016, up nearly 5 percent from a year earlier. That puts Bend at No. 6 on the bureau’s list of the fastest-growing American cities with at least 50,000 residents.

KTVZ.com reports┬áthat city officials are tracking the growth as they update water, land, and transportation plans. Over the next five years, the city will begin expanding into its urban growth boundary – building out and sometimes up to accommodate new arrivals.

The city had just over 20,000 residents in 1990.