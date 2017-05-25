Census Bureau: Bend’s Population Exceeds 90,000

BEND, Ore. (AP) – A new U.S. Census Bureau estimate says Bend’s population now tops 90,000.

The Central Oregon city had an estimated 91,122 residents as of July 1, 2016, up nearly 5 percent from a year earlier. That puts Bend at No. 6 on the bureau’s list of the fastest-growing American cities with at least 50,000 residents.

KTVZ.com reports that city officials are tracking the growth as they update water, land, and transportation plans. Over the next five years, the city will begin expanding into its urban growth boundary – building out and sometimes up to accommodate new arrivals.

The city had just over 20,000 residents in 1990.