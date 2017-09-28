Cats Rescued from Grants Pass Hoarder’s Home

GRANTS PASS, Ore. (AP) – The Rogue Valley Humane Society rescued about three dozen cats from the home of an elderly Grants Pass woman.

Society director Margaret Varner tells the Daily Courier (https://is.gd/nwpk2z ) that staff members removed 33 cats, but there might have been more in the house. She says they were under couches, and in different rooms.

A relative of the elderly woman requested the action.

Varner says the first cats removed were those that were suffering from infections and other serious health issues. Some will need eye removals.

This isn’t the first hoarding situation Varner has seen. She says it’s sometimes a way for animal lovers to exercise a bit of control over their lives when everything else is falling apart.