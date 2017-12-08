Case of Sheriff’s Dog Biting Columbia County Inmate Reviewed

ST HELENS, Ore. (AP) – The Columbia County District Attorney’s Office will review a case involving a jail inmate who was bitten by a sheriff’s patrol dog.

Sheriff Jeff Dickerson told The Oregonian/OregonLive on Friday that he’s reviewed body camera footage from the dog’s handler and believes no laws were broken.

Authorities say the inmate, 47-year-old Christopher Bartlett, was being uncooperative and combative when deputies tried to move him to a different cell on Aug. 1.

After a warning, the dog was released into Bartlett’s cell.

The 3-year-old Belgian Malinois bit Bartlett’s arm above the elbow until his handler called him off.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Oregon calls the incident inhumane and wants to find Bartlett, who has since been released.

Bartlett’s sister says her brother is homeless and suffers from mental illness.