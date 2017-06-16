Case Closed. Feds Decline To File Charges Against Former Oregon Governor John Kitzhaber And Cylvia Hayes

Portland, Ore. — The investigation into criminal wrongdoings by former Oregon Governor John Kitzhaber and his fiancee Cylvia Hayes has concluded and no federal charges will be filed. The U.S. Attorney’s Office making that announcement today. Kitzhaber or Hayes were accused of using their public positions to gain consulting contracts for Hayes. Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum opened an investigation just days before Kitzhaber resigned in 2015 but then suspended the investigation 21 days later at the request of federal investigators who have now closed the case.