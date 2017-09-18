Cascade Locks Starts Digital Cash Mob Campaign

Cascade Locks, Or. – A number of Cascade Locks businesses have joined together to form Cascade Strong. It’s a partnership of businesses affected by the Eagle Creek fire and its created an online marketplace where you can buy gift certificates from participating businesses.

Jeremy Bechtel at Thunder Island Brewing says today is the first time since Labor Day weekend that businesses have reopened. The two week closure has been tough. He says “most of our businesses here in town rely on the summer months to get us through the winter months.” He says Labor Day weekend is one of the busiest of the year. But because of the fire, they had to shut down .

He says they got a bunch of calls from people outside the area wanting to do something. Businesses there brainstormed to come up with something to not only help them, “but to give the people that love the gorge an outlet and have them feel like they’re helping rebuild.”

