Is Your Car’s ‘Infotainment’ System Safe?

Portland, Oregon – Some new technology in cars that’s supposed to help eliminate distracted driving, could be adding to it instead. A new Triple-A Study says many of the screens and technology that are factory installed with all the bells and whistles are more of a distraction than everyone thinks. Part of the problem is the driver is constantly looking down and up. The very thing Oregon’s new stricter cell phone law doesn’t want you doing. News partner KGW found out 30 infotainment systems were tested, out of the 30, 23 were considered “high demand” for drivers attention.

Programming navigation was found to be the most distracting task taking an average of 40 seconds for drivers to complete.

Of course police want you to start navigation when you’re still in park.

The other scary part of this is if a system didn’t work well or the driver had trouble with it, more attention goes to fixing the problem instead of driving, the very thing Oregon’s new stricter cell phone laws aims to stop.

KXL’s Rosemary Reynold’s contributed to this report.