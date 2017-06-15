In Brief: Cars 3 races out off the starting line and is interesting for about two-minutes.



Cars 3 takes up where Cars 2 ended. While that may sound good it is not. That film ended at a dead stop. For a series about racing, none of the now three Cars films have moved that fast or have been that interesting.

This is the slowest and worst of the three.

Lightning McQueen lives in the fast lane and life is good. He wins most races and is adored by all. Then Jackson Storm — a new, faster breed of car — passes McQueen and makes his brand of race car obsolete. Not quite ready for the wrecking yard, McQueen goes into special training.

It’s in the same kind of facility that trained Storm and others like him. But try as he might, McQueen just can’t quite get up to speed.

Owen Wilson again voices McQueen, Larry the Cable Guy is Mater, Helen Hunt returns as Sally and many others from the first two films reprise their roles. New to the franchise is Armie Hammer (The Birth of a Nation) who does Storm and TV’s The View’s Cristela Alonzo voices Cruz Ramirez who tries to repair McQueen’s career flat tire.

McQueen’s slow speed dilemma has a lot in common with his movie. The franchise is plain out of gas. In desperate need of a tune-up, Cars 3 sputters and stalls as the starting lights turn green, wipes out at the first turn and then fails to cross the finish line.

Director: Brian Fee

Stars: Owen Wilson, Cristela Alonzo, Chris Cooper, Nathan Fillion, Larry the Cable Guy, Armie Hammer, Tony Shaloub, Bonnie Hunt, Kerry Washington, Bob Costas, Margo Martindale, Darrell Waltrip, Richard Petty, John Ratzenberger, Katherine Helmond, Paul Newman

Rated G. Cars 3 runs out of gas in a hurry. Give it a 1 on the Average Joe Movie 0 to 5 scale.



5 to 4 1/2: Must see on the big screen.

4 to 3 1/2: Good film, see it if it’s your type of movie.

3 to 2 1/2: Wait until it comes out on DVD.

2 to 1: Don’t bother.

0:Speaks for itself.

