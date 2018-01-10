Carbon Tax Included In Inslee Speech

OLYMPIA, Wa.– Governor Jay Inslee wanted lawmakers to commit to ensuring a workplace where everyone is safe from sexual harassment and assault. Training and reporting procedures will be disgust. Inslee told lawmakers they need to expedite the timeline laid out by the Supreme Court to fund schools. $1 billion has been set aside to fully pay for teachers and staff in the salary protion of the plan. he wants protections for NET Neutrality, he wants lawmakers to pass several bills to increase voter participation and equitable representation.

The governor is pushing for a carbon tax.. that would add a $20 tax per metric ton of Carbon dioxide…. paid through a gas tax and power bills. Many say Inslee’s agenda will generate pushback.