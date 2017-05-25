Car Thief Caught Rams Police Car

PORTLAND, Or.— Around 4 this morning, East Precinct officers discovered a man slumped at the wheel of a stolen car parked at 58th and Southeast Foster. Additional officers arrived to box the driver in and avoid a pursuit. the driver woke up and started using the car to ram the police cars in an effort to escape. he was able to ram his way out of the box and speed away.

A resident of SE 66th and Raymond called 9-1-1 to report someone had left a vehicle in the street. A canine unit was brought in to search for the missing driver. yards fences and roof trops were scaled. The man was found hiding on the roof of a commercial building . 25 year old Andrew Jackson Scott was taken into custody. he’s being held on an outstanding warrant plus a series of crimes he committed today including attempting to elude and and reckless driving.