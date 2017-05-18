Car Slams Into Pedestrians In New York’s Times Square, Killing 1

NEW YORK — At least one person was killed and 20 wounded after a car drove through a crowd of pedestrians in Times Square just before noon Thursday.

The New York Police Department says the crash does not appear to be terrorism-related. The driver, a 26-year-old man from the Bronx, is in custody and has two prior arrests for driving while intoxicated, officials said.

The suspect is being questioned and tested for alcohol, a law enforcement source tells CBS News.

President Trump has been briefed on the situation, White House press secretary Sean Spicer said. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo arrived on the scene shortly after the incident and was briefed by authorities. Mayor Bill De Blasio is also on the scene.

The car, a red Honda, struck the victims at 43rd Street and 7th Avenue in midtown Manhattan, the FDNY said. The driver was seen being hauled into a police car.

Police have closed off the area and buildings are on lock down.

Footage from the scene showed the car on top of barriers along the sidewalk. First responders could be seen tending to victims on the street.