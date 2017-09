Vancouver, Wash. РAn accident involving a car and a school bus ended up with the small coupe pinned  under the bus. Vancouver Fire Department used  pneumatic lifting bags and wooden cribbing to lift the 20,000 pound bus. That allowed a tow truck to pull the car free.

The accident happened along St. Johns Road near 43rd Avenue. The driver of the car was out of his vehicle and not hurt when emergency crews arrived. The bus driver and children on the bus were also not injured.